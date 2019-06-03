|
|
Betty Novaska
Deerfield Twp. - Betty Novaska, 89, of Deerfield Twp. passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Inpsira Medical Center-Vineland.
Born in Harrisonville to the late Arthur Green Bennett and Sarah Fisher Bennett, she was the wife of the late Alex Novaska. Betty had been a resident of Deerfield Twp. since 1992 and prior to that she had lived in Bridgeton.
Before her retirement, Betty had worked as a cook at the Parish of the Holy Cross-St. Theresa of Avila Church in Bridgeton. She had also been formerly employed at the former Theber Sewing Factory in Bridgeton and at the senior daycare program at the Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Twp.
In her free time, Betty enjoyed visiting the casinos in Atlantic City, listening to all types of music and watching television.
She is survived by; her daughter, Pauline Novaska of Deerfield Twp. and her nieces, Joyce Anne of Texas and Marrion Scaringello of Millville; her nephews, Mark Cavanarro,John Cavanarro and Charles Bennett, Jr. and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband Alex, she was preceded in death by; her son, Stephen Novaska; her sisters, Carrie Almond and Pauline Dayton (Harry Dayton); her brothers, George Bennett, Red Bennett and Charles Bennett and her niece, Diane Burgess.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday, June 5th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences
Published in The Daily Journal on June 3, 2019