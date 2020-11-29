Betty R. Dowler-Tacka
Vineland - After years of decline due to dementia, our beloved Betty R. Dowler-Tacka (May) of Vineland, NJ passed away at Summit Place, Glassboro, NJ on November 28, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her parents Winifred and Reginald May, brothers Clarence May and Ronald May and her husband's Joseph H. Dowler and Leon Tacka.
Betty, was born in Millville, NJ on August 24, 1932. She attended Vineland High School and graduated 1950. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a Girl Scout Leader for many years and in the 1970's began work as a secretary for RS Electrical Contractors, where she became controller and ultimately retired as part owner.
She was an excellent seamstress making matching dresses for her three daughters and even Barbie Doll clothes. She loved camping, fishing and the beach was her favorite (and dessert was too). Always wanting to help and to do, she became deacon at First Presbyterian Church and served up until the disease made it too difficult.
Surviving are her daughters Donna Parmer (Hank) of Florida, Debra Welch of Dennis Township, Deanne Scalfo (Henry) of Vineland; grandchildren Dion Welch, Melissa McGraw, Brandon Rott, Ariana Scalfo, Arin Scalfo; great-grandchildren Alexa, Michael, Aubrey, Jude, Brandon, Jr; great-great grandchild Laya, and her beloved dog Sandy.
Private burial services were conducted in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Vineland, NJ, The family will be having a celebration of her life at a later date when everyone can safely gather. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1224 North Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
.