Betty S. Weiss
Bridgeton - Betty S. Weiss, 83, of Bridgeton passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Appalachia, VA to the late Lee Ward and Bulah Vaughan Ward, she was the wife of the late Stanley C. Weiss. Betty had moved to Tennessee at a young age and came to Bridgeton in her early 20's where she lived for the rest of her life.
Prior to her retirement, Betty had worked as a dietary aide and a daily living skills specialist at the Cumberland County Guidance Center for over 20 years. Prior to that, she had been employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. which had originally brought her to the Bridgeton Area.
In her free time, she loved to cook, attend craft shows and spend time with her family. Betty was also a doll house enthusiast and had even built her own doll house. Her family described her as a woman who loved Jesus.
She is survived by; her children, Stanley Weiss and his wife, Veronica of Millville, Phillip Weiss and his wife, Lana of Bridgeton and Lisa Weiss of Bridgeton; her companion, Charles Henigin of Bridgeton; two grandchildren, Dana Weiss and Shelby Riale; three great-grandchildren, Damien, Athena Rose and Skyler and many brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Stanley C. Weiss.
Memorial Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, November 29th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019