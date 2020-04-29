|
Betty Vivona
Millville - Betty Jane "Cookie" Vivona, 75, passed away peacefully in her home on April 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 17, 1944 in Staten Island, New York to William and Norma Bradley. Betty was married to Frank Vivona, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Betty lived her childhood in Staten Island, and graduated from New Dorp High School. She met Frank through his sister, Josephine, and the rest is history. They married in Staten Island in November 1963 before moving to Southern New Jersey in 1971. Betty worked as a long-time employee of Video Vision in Bridgeton, NJ, where she met and befriended many. At the close of the store, she went on to work for Cumberland Insurance until recently. She enjoyed cooking for her family, playing cards, and doing crafts. Her greatest joy was being a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Along with her husband Betty was predeceased by her parents, William and Norma Bradley; sister-in-law, Josephine Frost; brother-in-law, Santo "Sandy" Vivona; daughter, Kimberly Markowski; sister, and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ronald "Bud" Wheeler; brother-in-law, Umberto Bifulco; and her brother, George Bradley.
Betty is survived by her son, and daughter-in-law, Michael and Paula Vivona; son, Frank Vivona; son-in-law, David Markowski; brother, and sister-in-law, William and Louise Bradley; sister, Charlotte Bifulco; sister, and brother-in-law, Arlene and Ted Taylor; brother, and sister-in-law, Mark and Mary Agolia; brother-in-law, David Frost; sister-in-law, Marilynn Vivona; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service for the family will be held on April 30, 2020. A memorial service will follow in the weeks to come. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
