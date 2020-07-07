Beulah Mae, Cobb
Westerly - Beulah Mae Cobb, 88, of Westerly, RI passed away on June 29th, 2020 at The Royal, Westerly after a long battle with dementia.
Beulah was born October 15, 1931 to Stella Mae (Lowe) and James Doak Beavers in Tazwell Co, Virginia and resided in Squire, WV until moving to Bridgeton, NJ in 1954 to work at Owens Illinois. She married John (Jack) M. Cobb Jr. in 1957.
Predeceased in 2004 by her husband, John (Jack) M. Cobb Jr, and siblings, Elizabeth Chambers, Ida Grace Harrison, Francis Lowe, George W. Beavers, Warren G. Beavers, James E. Beavers, Kermit R. Beavers, J. Paul Beavers, and Harold E. Beavers.
Survived by her daughter, Jaclyn Moxham and husband Peter of Westerly RI, nieces and nephews, and sisters in law Barbara Fithian (Charlie), Ann Cobb, Geneva Cobb and Jean Cobb of whom she was very fond.
Beulah enjoyed gardening, reading Danielle Steele novels, listening to country music, and attending church with her family and friends at Fairton United Methodist Church in Fairton, NJ.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Elms, Chestnut Cottage, and The Royal Westerly for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, July 10 at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be directed to the charity of your choice
. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
