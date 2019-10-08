|
|
Beverly J. Carter
Fairfield Twp. - Beverly J. Carter of Fairfield Twp., passed away Wednesday afternoon October 2, 2019 at home after a three year courageous battle with cancer. Her family was by her side, she was 69 years old.
Born in Bridgeton August 19, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand Jr. and Reba (nee Pierce) Gould, and the wife of Wayne Carter.
Bev grew up on her parents Stow Creek farm and was a graduate of the Bridgeton High School Class of 1968. She previously had worked for Prudential Life Insurance Company, until the birth of her children and she decided to be a stay at home mom and raise her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlepoint, knitting, doing ceramics, and was quite proficient in all. She loved to read and she loved her dog Sassy. Most of all she loved being a wife, and raising her three children and she especially loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren.
Bev leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Wayne, her children Josette Carter of Fairfield Twp., Lieutenant Commander US Navy Michael Carter and his wife Lauren of Suffolk, VA, a brother Dennis Gould of Penns Grove, her loving grandchildren Derek Carter, Mason Carter, Everett Carter, Wyatt Carter, nieces, nephews, and several cousins. Besides her parents Ferdinand and Reba, Bev was predeceased by her daughter Aimee M. Carter, her mother and father in law Ralph Sr. and Syretha Carter, sister in law Marie Pierce, and brother in law Ralph Carter Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. till 11:00 a.m. prior to the services. The interment will take place in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019