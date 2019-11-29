|
|
Blanca Bermudez
Vineland - It is with great sadness that the family of Blanca Nieves Bermudez announces her sudden passing on November 27, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, amazing mother and adoring grandmother. Blanca will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years, Ismael Bermudez; sons Ismael Bermudez II (Elena) and Jason Bermudez (Nicole). She will also be lovingly remembered by her two grandchildren Maksim and Mila Bermudez. Blanca and her husband owned their own business and were dedicated to their work. They spent many well remembered loving times with their grandchildren. Family was her number one priority. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and gardening. Her favorite times were out by their pool surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed but cherished always. She leaves behind her cherished parents, Ramona and Ramon Reyes; her adoring sisters Norma Bermudez (Ezequiel), Miriam Cortez (Carlos), Mirna Devila (Cesar) and Evelyn Reyes (George). Her beautiful family reached far beyond to her loving mother-in-law, Norma Iris Bermudez and many brothers and sisters in laws; as well as numerous adoring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father in law, Emerterio Bermudez. A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9am to 11am followed a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019