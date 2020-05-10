|
|
Blanche O. Taylor
Millville - BLANCHE O. TAYLOR 78, of Millville died Friday May 8, 2020 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland, NJ. Born in Leesburg, NJ she was the daughter of the late William R. and Ethel Camp Moore, Sr. and the wife of the late Martin Taylor. Blanche lived most of her life in Dividing Creek and was a resident of Millville the past 18 years.
She operated Cedar Creek Deli in Dividing Creek for many years with her late husband Martin. Blanche enjoyed painting rocks, she was a follower of Delaware Bay Rocks on Facebook, she also enjoyed crocheting, drawing, photography, she was a member of the T & F photography club, she liked watching birds and wildlife, boat rides on the Maurice River with Capt. Dave, she was an avid Bingo player and she volunteered at East Point Lighthouse donating crafts for them to sell.
Surviving are her daughter, Dora "Dee" Kunkle, brother, Bill Moore, grandsons, Douglas Kunkle, Sr. and Brian Kunkle, 4 great grandchildren, and her good friend Jules. She was predeceased by her longtime companion Israel "Sam" Lamnin, siblings, Emma Muldoon, Rozella Taylor and Albert Moore.
Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family in Haleyville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to East Point Lighthouse 10 Lighthouse Rd. Heislerville, NJ 08324 or the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020