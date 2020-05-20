Resources
Downe Twp. - Bonnie Carol O'Brien, 73, of Downe Twp. passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Born in Quinton to the late Albert Bell and Doris Dickson Bell, she was the wife of the late John Daniel O'Brien. Bonnie had been a resident of Newport most of her life.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked as the housekeeping supervisor and the Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Twp for over 25 years. In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed flower gardening and passionately maintaining her home and grounds in Newport.

She is survived by; two sons, John O'Brien, Jr. and Christopher O'Brien; her daughter, Kelly O'Brien; her grandchildren, John "Tre" O'Brien III, Erin O'Brien, Tyler Walker, Shannon O'Brien and Christopher O'Brien; her great grandchild, Cerian O'Brien and roommate, Guy "Charlie" Tillman. Besides her husband, John "Jack" O'Brien, Sr.; she was preceded in death by; her sister, Darlene Waller and her brother, Gary Bell.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
