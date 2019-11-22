|
Bonnie L. Montana
Pennsville Twp. - Bonnie L. Montana 69, of Pennsville Twp., NJ died Sunday November 17, 2019 at Southgate Nursing Home in Carney's Point Twp., NJ. Bonnie was born in Millville, NJ and was the daughter of the late Andy and Grace Berry. She lived most of her life in Millville and was more recently of Elmer and Pennsville Twp. Bonnie was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, ceramics cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Jack Santangelo and wife Tammy of Pittsgrove, NJ, daughter, Jill Henry of Millville, siblings, Allan Montana, Diane Kirshner, Betty Lord and Jim Berry. Grand and great-grandchildren include Jessica Santangelo (Mike Santiago), Joey Santangelo (Stephanie Torres), Tony Santangelo (Gabby Gilbert), Steven & Doug Cramer, Jaylyn and Hailey Santiago in New York, Bryce & Cheyanne Santangelo of Pittsgrove. Sharne Maddrey, Pajah Harris and Jace Goldsboro of Millville.
Services were held privately for the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019