Bonnie Lou (Bush) Hunter
Bonnie Lou (Bush) Hunter, 77, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020, while surrounded by family. She was a former resident of Millville, residing in Donalds, SC for the past 3 years. Born in Martinsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Leonard Bush and Lillian (Eicher) Bush.

She attended beauty school and pursued her passion as a hairstylist for many years, eventually retiring from Boscovs. Bonnie was a lifelong member of West Baptist Tabernacle, teaching Sunday School and serving as a missionary in Florida. She faithfully attended Donalds Baptist Church while living in South Carolina. She attended the YMCA in Greenwood, SC and was a member of the Pin Ups Bowling League. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she loved crocheting, traveling & reading her Bible.

Married for 48 years to the late Francis H Hunter, she is survived by her daughters Jennifer Truxton (Bobby) & Gretchen Twigg (Charlie), her son Stephen(Sharon) and her grandchildren Carley Twigg, Joshua Twigg & Gabby Hunter who were the light of her life.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Church of your choice in memory of Bonnie L Hunter.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
