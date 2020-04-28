|
|
Brandon Harris
Vineland - Brandon Carl Harris, 29, of Vineland was called home to the Lord on April 15, 2020. Brandon was fun loving and had a smile for everyone along with a quick-witted sense of humor that would always have people laughing. He loved music and art and was very talented on the guitar. He enjoyed making his own rap songs. He also had a gift for painting and drawing. Brandon had a soul that was always on fire for the Lord, he loved God's Word and sharing it with others. Brandon had a fierce love for his family. He is survived by his daughter Ruth, sister Mandy Campbell and brother Wayne Harris, his Uncle John and Aunt Erica, his Aunt Susann and his Great Aunt Susanne in addition to three nephews, two nieces and 10 cousins. He is preceded in death by both his mother Patty Hunter and his father Wayne Harris as well as his sister Michele, his maternal grandparents and his paternal grandpop. Brandon's maternal grandma whom he lovingly called "Granny" was called home to the Lord only five days after him. Brandon will forever be missed and loved.
Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020