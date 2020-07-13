Brandon Michael Carella
Brandon Michael Carella, 30, was born on June 21, 1990 in Camden, NJ and passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill.
Brandon lived in Bridgeton, NJ most of his life and graduated from CRHS in 2009. He grew up playing football for Upper Deerfield and CRHS. He was a strong, tough and hungry player that earned him the nickname "Nightmare" because of his hard hits.
Brandon was fearless and loved all things fast, especially motorcycles. He enjoyed riding his Harley. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He had a very loving presence and you always knew when he was around.
He was a member of the Laborers Union #172.
Although, his most important accomplishment in life was his daughter Ava. She will undoubtedly carry on her Daddy's spirit through her fearlessness, strength and determination.
In addition to his daughter, Brandon is survived by his mother Lori Carella (Goebel), his father Chris Carella and his four brothers Aaron, Jared, Caleb and Carson, his maternal grandparents Patricia (Granny) Goebel and Karl (Poppop) Goebel and his aunt Julie Schock (Michael) as well as his paternal grandparents Carmen and Patricia Carella.
Brandon is loved dearly and will be missed always. While his loss is tragic his legacy will live on through his decision to be an organ donor as he was able to pass on the gift of life to three individuals.
Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Thursday, July 16th at 4:30 PM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 3:00 to 4:30 PM prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an educational fund being established for his daughter, Ava.
You can contribute here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brandon-carella-educational-fund
If unable to use the link above, please visit www.GoFundMe.com
and search for "Brandon Carella Educational Fund".