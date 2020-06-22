Brenda A. Guilford
Millville - Brenda A. Guilford, 73 of Millville departed this life on June 17, 2020 in Voorhees Hospital. She was born in Vineland to the late Mattie Mae (Johnson) and Prince Rupert Guilford Sr.
She was employed by Sheppard Bus Service in Millville. She was a member of Garden State Elk Lodge and Guilford Family Reunion Committee.
She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Brian L. Guilford, Troy T. Guilford and Mario L. Guilford; daughter, Sherrie Guilford; 13 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; siblings, Louis Guilford, Shirley Blackwell, Jamelle Guilford and Wayne Guilford.
Service will be held at gravesite, June 25th at 11am at Egg Harbor Cemetery (1312-1314 Hamburg Ave Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215). www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.