Brenda Ann Calabrese
Vineland - Brenda Ann Calabrese, 61 of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Vineland, NJ.
Brenda was born in Vineland, NJ to Samuel Pindale Jr and Rosemarie (Ippolito) Pindale on April 8, 1959. She attended Vineland High School and graduated in 1977. Brenda was a homemaker and loved to cook. She played guitar and liked to sketch and paint. She also enjoyed the theater and was a movie buff. She was in the production of "Gypsy" at Glassboro State College and attended summer drama camp there.
Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Pindale Jr.
She is survived by her son, Jesse Calabrese of Vineland, NJ; mother, Rosemarie Pindale of Vineland, NJ; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen Pindale and Julie Fiocchi of Conshohocken, PA; brother-in-law and sister, Keith and Christine DiGrazio of Barnegat, NJ; 5 nieces and nephews and a great nephew and great niece; aunt, Kathleen Hunsberger and husband Frank; uncle, Ross Ippolito and wife Mal and cousin, RoseAnn Gilberti were special to Brenda. She is further survived by her great aunt, Lucy Smith of Florida and her late great aunt, Anna DeSanto was special to her too.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.