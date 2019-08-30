|
Brenda Faye Parker
Goldsboro, NC - Brenda Faye Parker 67, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 25, 1951 in Goldsboro N.C. to the late Boss and Thelma Kenion.
Brenda was married to the late Thurman Parker Jr for 41 years before his transition into Glory and from this union they had 5 children. The late Scottie Darryl Parker (Cynthia) of Richland, NJ, Charles Devaughn Parker (Patricia) of Clayton, NC, Wayne Timothy Parker of Trenton, NJ, Thurman Parker III (Louwanda) of Vineland, NJ and the late Conswella Ushawn Parker of Goldsboro, NC. She leaves to cherish her loving memory 3 children, 3 daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren , 2 sisters, 2 goddaughters, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Condolences and flowers are being received at Haskins Funeral Home of Goldsboro, NC (www.Haskinsfh.com).
Lovingly submitted by the family
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019