Services
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
(919) 736-5000
For more information about
Brenda Parker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of God and True Holiness Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Faye Parker


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Faye Parker Obituary
Brenda Faye Parker

Goldsboro, NC - Brenda Faye Parker 67, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 25, 1951 in Goldsboro N.C. to the late Boss and Thelma Kenion.

Brenda was married to the late Thurman Parker Jr for 41 years before his transition into Glory and from this union they had 5 children. The late Scottie Darryl Parker (Cynthia) of Richland, NJ, Charles Devaughn Parker (Patricia) of Clayton, NC, Wayne Timothy Parker of Trenton, NJ, Thurman Parker III (Louwanda) of Vineland, NJ and the late Conswella Ushawn Parker of Goldsboro, NC. She leaves to cherish her loving memory 3 children, 3 daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren , 2 sisters, 2 goddaughters, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Condolences and flowers are being received at Haskins Funeral Home of Goldsboro, NC (www.Haskinsfh.com).

Lovingly submitted by the family
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now