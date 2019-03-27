Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Lawless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Helen Sharp Lawless

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Helen Sharp Lawless Obituary
Brenda Helen Sharp Lawless

Newport - Brenda Helen (Sharp) Lawless, age 57 of Newport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born in Millville to the late Rosemary (Pettit) and George Washington Sharp Sr. She attended Millville High School, and then moved to Laurel Lake where she lived for 20 years. She lived in Newport for the past 10 years.

Brenda was a homemaker. Frequently visiting the Fortescue Beach was one of her favorite pastimes, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Brenda Sanchez and husband Tom Biauce of Newport, Luis Sanchez and wife Rayanne of NC, and Desirée Lawless and husband Frank Hiles of Port Norris; three step children, Larry and Steve Parent, and Danielle Parent; one sister Hilda Silvers; and 11 grandchildren, Destiny, Jasmine, Tearani, Candis, Jerit, Keirstin, Jacob, Braylen, Bobby Wade, Miya, and Frankie. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rosemary Tomlinson and George W. Sharp Jr.

A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Brenda Sharp Lawless may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now