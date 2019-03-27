|
Brenda Helen Sharp Lawless
Newport - Brenda Helen (Sharp) Lawless, age 57 of Newport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born in Millville to the late Rosemary (Pettit) and George Washington Sharp Sr. She attended Millville High School, and then moved to Laurel Lake where she lived for 20 years. She lived in Newport for the past 10 years.
Brenda was a homemaker. Frequently visiting the Fortescue Beach was one of her favorite pastimes, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Brenda Sanchez and husband Tom Biauce of Newport, Luis Sanchez and wife Rayanne of NC, and Desirée Lawless and husband Frank Hiles of Port Norris; three step children, Larry and Steve Parent, and Danielle Parent; one sister Hilda Silvers; and 11 grandchildren, Destiny, Jasmine, Tearani, Candis, Jerit, Keirstin, Jacob, Braylen, Bobby Wade, Miya, and Frankie. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rosemary Tomlinson and George W. Sharp Jr.
A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Brenda Sharp Lawless may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 27, 2019