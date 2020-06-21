Brenda L DeYoung
Pittsgrove - Brenda L. DeYoung, age 56, of Pittsgrove Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Brenda was born and raised in Vineland, NJ and was the daughter of James and Barbara (Hansen) Munden. On December 12, 1981, Brenda married the love of her life, Edward B. DeYoung. They soon settled in Pittsgrove Twp., where together they built their dream home and raised their two children. In 1989, Brenda became an LPN and started her career working in the ER at Newcomb Hospital of Vineland. Brenda was truly a natural caregiver and found pride and accomplishment working with Bayada Nursing for many years. Brenda found peace in nature and enjoyed fishing, going on bike rides, visiting Parvin's State Park, flying by on her Jet ski, and going to Atlantic City for shows. Brenda loved the thrills so it was no surprise she enjoyed her time at amusement parks with her family visiting Wildwood NJ, Disney World and Universal Studios. She shared many great memories on some of her favorite family vacations, like going down to Florida as well as flying off to Jamaica. You can definitely say Brenda enjoyed her life and lived it to its fullest. In Brenda's spare time she loved to stop at any yard sale she saw with her children, always on the search for the best bargains and old treasures to bring life back into. Above all, Brenda truly cherished the time she shared with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father James Munden.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Edward B. DeYoung of Pittsgrove Twp., NJ. Her two children; Barbara Krick and her husband Richard of Mays Landing, NJ and Bryan DeYoung and his partner Chris Martinez of Vineland, NJ. Along with her two grandchildren; Jacob Krick and Joshua Stangl and by her mother Barbara Munden of Minotola.
Funeral services are private, but condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Funeral services are private, but condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.