Brenda Weatherby Cooper
Millville - Brenda Weatherby Cooper, of Millville, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019.
Born and raised to the late Milton and Ann Weatherby, Brenda was a lifelong resident of Millville. She graduated from Millville High School, and then went on to work at the Diana Shop on High Street for several years before moving on to Kimble Glass Co. (which later became Gerrisheimer Glass Co.) in Vineland, where she worked as a packer for over 30 years, retiring in 2013.
In 1993, Brenda met her husband, Earle, while working at Kimble Glass, and they were married in April 2003. They had just celebrated their 16th anniversary of marriage together.
Brenda was well known for putting the needs of others, both family and friends, before herself. She was a great role model for her family and will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.
Every summer, Brenda loved working outside in her beautiful yard and had quite a beautiful garden of tulips, impatiens, and amaryllis. She was an avid Elvis fan and also enjoyed trips with Earle to the Atlantic City casinos, especially Tropicana and Caesars. She loved going on countless scenic drives over the years to Fortescue and all over South Jersey. She also looked forward to her annual trip to Lancaster. Most of all, Brenda treasured the time that she was able to share with her family and friends.
Brenda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Earle Cooper, Jr. of Millville; two special nieces, Jennifer "Sunshine" Weatherby-Morris and husband Phillip of West Deptford, and Jade "Jadey Lady" Ortiz of West Deptford; five step-children, Amy Crovo and husband John of Vineland, Lori Roger and husband Jim of Franklin Twp., Becky Davis and husband Brad of Matawan, Tim Cooper and wife Katie of Newfield, and Matt Cooper and wife Sherry of Pittsgrove; three brothers, Donald Weatherby of Laurel Lake, Richard Weatherby and wife Joanne of Millville, and William Weatherby of Millville; one sister Carol Caine of Millville; 11 grandchildren, Dante, Colin, Andrew, Samantha, Chloe, Kyle, Tyler, Gavin, Logan, Stella, and Benjamin; one great grandson Richard Allen, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother Kevin Weatherby; one sister Dorothy Bradford, and one granddaughter Morgan Cooper.
Funeral Services for Brenda will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Brenda's memory be made to The Salvation Army, 733 East Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ, 08360-4464 or at the website: give.salvationarmyusa.org.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 3, 2019