Brian Dooley
Cherry Hill - Brian Dooley, 57, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on Wednesday July 17th, 2019.
Brian worked for AION Management Company of Cherry Hill. He was a graduate of Pennsauken High School and a diehard Miami Dolphins fan.
Brian loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the kindest person you could ever meet and be around. Brian loved life and he will be truly missed by his extended family in South Philly and South Jersey.
Brian is survived by his mother Carmella (Luisi) Dooley of W. Berlin, his brother Tom Dooley (Kate) of Cape May and his sister Barbara Dooley-Faiella of Pennsauken. Brian has four nephews, Tony Dooley (Marcy) of Rincon PR., Dominic, Anthony and Alphonse Faiella of New Jersey. Brian is also survived by one great nephew, Culver Dooley and one great niece, Olivia Faiella, as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Brian is preceded by his father, Thomas Dooley Sr. and grandmother, Jeanette D'Ippolito and grandfather, Rudy Luisi.
Family and friends will be received on Monday July 22nd, from 6pm to 7:30pm followed by a funeral service at 7:30pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 20, 2019