|
|
Brian K. Brozina
Millville - Brian K. Brozina, 61, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Brian was born in Millville and was a graduate of Millville Senior High School, Class of 76.
Brian was a delivery driver for Executive Business Products of Vineland for many years, prior to that he had worked at Wheaton Industries. He enjoyed NASCAR and horse racing, especially the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. He always enjoyed going to the races at the Atlantic City Racecourse. He also was an avid New York Mets fan……win or lose !!!
Brian was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he had attended Sunday School for many years.
One of the things he was always proud of was his many friendships in the Kavanagh and Shannon families.
Brian is survived by his beloved mother: Mrs. Jean Brozina; brother: Stephen (Susan); 2 nieces: Jennifer Barraclough (Dave) and Andrea Dahlberg (Ethan); nephew: Dr. Stephen Cory Brozina (Inna); great nieces and nephews: Reese and Matthew Barraclough, Hana Dahlberg, Jude Brozina and Nolan Brozina; aunt: Helen Smith. Brian was predeceased by his father, Stephen Brozina.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends will be received from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen Jones Scholarship Fund or the Shine Program both at 201 North Second Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be made to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019