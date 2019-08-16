|
Brian Nichols
Pittsgrove Township - Brian Nichols on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Age 54. Husband of 24 years to Kimberly A. Nichols (nee Toms). Father of Brian Nichols, Jr. (wife Justine) and Timmy T.C. Nichols (Olivia Moore). Grandfather of Brantley and Trevor Nichols. Brother of David, James, Paul and Malinda Nichols and Mike, Linda, Bobby, and Tommy Cartwright. Son of the late James T. and Rosemary (nee Wasko) Nichols.
Born in Elmer and raised in Franklinville, Brian has been a resident of Pittsgrove for the past 30 years. He worked as a plumber for Ferko Plumbing in Philadelphia, PA for 11 years until June of 2018. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to sit around the campfire with family and friends.
Aug. 16, 2019