More Obituaries for Brian Silvers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Silvers

Brian Silvers Obituary
Brian Silvers

Middle Twp - Brian Silvers, 65 of Middle Township, Cape May County died unexpectedly on Monday (2/17/2020). Born in Millville, NJ, he had lived in the South Jersey area most of his life.

Brian was a retired mechanic, having worked for the Mahogany Company in Mays Landing, NJ for several years. He always enjoyed the time he spent working on cars. Brian also was active and enjoyed volunteering with the Branches Outreach Program.

He is survived by: son, Keith Phillips; daughter, Kelly Phillips; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Silvers, and Donald Silvers; grandchildren, David, Alyssa, Diamond, Devon, and Ava. He was pre-deceased by: mother and father, Vera and Harry Silvers; sister, Delcena; brothers, Harry and Johnny.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday (2/27/2020) , at 7pm in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville, NJ. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6pm until 7pm. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
