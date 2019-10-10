|
|
Bruce A. Oltman
Vineland - Bruce A. Oltman, 72, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday October 8, 2019. Bruce was born & raised in Philadelphia, PA and has resided in Vineland for the past 30 yrs. He was the son of the late Edris (Krassen) & Oscar "Jack" Oltman and the husband of the late Barbara L. Woldar who died in 2014.
Before retiring Bruce was employed as a music teacher and band leader working at the Glen Landing School in Blackwood and later at the Sea Isle City & Avalon School Districts. He had also worked for a number of years as a casino dealer in Atlantic City. He was a member and Past Master of Vineland Masonic Lodge #69. He enjoyed following the Philadelphia Phillies & Eagles and was an avid fisherman & boater.
Bruce is survived by his children; Evan (Milissa) Oltman, Keith Oltman, Jen Woldar (Mark Granacki), Bryan Woldar, 3 grandchildren; Breanna, Jakob & Blake, 1 sister; Denise Pitchon
Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the National Assoc. of Music Education, 1806 Robert Fulton, Dr., Reston, VA 20191. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019