Burlington - Bruce W. Thuener, 84, of Burlington passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

Born and raised in Schenectady, NY, he came with his wife Mary to Millville. He was a gentle and thoughtful man, a greatly respected father, and a true friend.

An Army veteran who served in France after WWII, after discharge Bruce was first employed at Knowls Atomic Power Laboratories, and General Dynamics as a Designing Engineer in Schenectady before working at Wheaton Industries in Millville.

Predeceased by his wife of fifty years Mary (nee Roosevelt) and daughter, Frances Hagin, Bruce is survived by his longtime companion Marie Werner; three children, James of Tampa, FL, Robert and his husband David Jones of Westmont, NJ, and Roger of Longwood, FL; a son-in-law, Neil "Skip" Hagin, of Schenectady, NY; three grandchildren, Neil Hagin III of Clifton Park, NY, Dixie Hartman of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Zayne Dombek of Deltona, FL; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Because of the current situation, memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research, AACR, 615 Chestnut St., 17th floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (www.aacr.org).

Letters of condolence and/memorial tributes may be e-mailed to the family by visiting https://www.pagefuneralhome.com/.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
