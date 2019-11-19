|
Bryan Adams
Landisville - Bryan Douglas Adams, 27, of Landisville passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born in Vineland and graduated from Buena Regional High School class of 2010. Bryan loved soccer, winning the Cape Atlantic League Championship his senior year and making the NJ All Star Team. He attended Cumberland County College and worked as a carpenter. He loved building, creating, and all things outdoors. Bryan enjoyed history, philosophy, and poetry. When he wasn't outside, or working on the car in his dad's barn, he could be found watching The Discovery Channel and National Geographic.
Bryan is survived by his loving parents Douglas and Holly (Martin) Adams, sisters Jaime Molnar (Matt), Lauren and Emili Adams, his girlfriend Amanda Schwegel, nephew and niece Aiden and Evelyn, paternal grandmothers Emily Adams and Marge Adams, maternal grandparents Elmer and Frances Martin, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His outgoing and spontaneous personality will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 9:30am to 12:00 pm at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will follow at 12 pm. Interment will be private. Friends and family will be received at Martin's Custom Catering immediately following services. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/be-better-for-bryan. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019