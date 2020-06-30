Bryant Wayne Tymkow



Hopewell Twp. - Bryant Wayne Tymkow, 75, of Hopewell Township, passed away on Saturday morning June 27, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center - Vineland.



The husband of Donna K. Tymkow (nee Branch) since 1995, he was born in Millville and was the son of the late Walter and Mary E. (Graves)Tymkow. He attended Millville High School.



Mr. Tymkow served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he served as a heavy truck driver. He completed two tours of duty and was awarded the Vietnamese Service Medal with a bronze star.



Following his honorable discharge from the military, he was a truck driver for LoBiondo Brothers in Rosenhayn. After a few years, Mr. Tymkow started his own construction business, Tymkow Construction Company. He operated his business until his retirement in 2010 at which time he turned the business over to his sons.



He enjoyed RV camping and loved to travel, especially anywhere from Maine to Florida. He also was a boater and sailor and loved to care for his boat "Rhapsody on Blue" and his first boat "Utopia," which were both docked in Maryland on the Chesapeake Bay.



In addition to his wife of 25 years, he is survived by two sons, Craig Tymkow of Millville and Ryan Tymkow of Shiloh, step-sons, Lewis Dare of Fairton, Raymond E. Dare (Sharon) of Hopewell Twp., and Kevin Dana of Upper Deerfield Twp., and two sisters, Patricia Moore (Gordon) of Millville and Sandra Everland (George) of AZ.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Tymkow and Walter M. "Mickey" Tymkow.



Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.



The interment will take place with military honors at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery in Hopewell Township.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 2002 Sproul Road,Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store