Burnie Waiters
Vineland - Burnie Waiters 71 of Vineland departed this life on March 30, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was born in Candor, NC to the late Jake and Annie Mae Waiters. He attended Peabody High School in Troy NC and later moved to Bridgeport CT.
While in Bridgeport CT he worked for Remington Iron and for Tire Service & Sales Co. He moved to Vineland, NJ in 1988 and was employed by Jiffy Lube until being employed by Rock Tenn Co as a forklift driver for 10 years.
Burnie was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Vineland, NJ where he served on the Trustee Board, Usher Board and as Transportation Coordinator for the church van for a number of years. He also sang on many of the church choirs and was known to lead many songs for the Male Chorus and Gospel Choir.
Burnie was known to be a great baker and a very good cook. He was always baking cakes and pies for co-workers, church events and friends. He "gave" away many baked goods.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Jake Waiters, John Waiters, Ada Coles, Maxine Hall and just a few days ago LeDoris Lee.
He leave to cherish his memory his wife Roberta "Ro" Waiters, his daughter Tanika Johnson (Keith) of CT, one special daughter Kim Echevarria (Jose) of CT; one "special" son Steven Tribbitt (Phyllis) of DC and two very special grandsons Keith Jr. Ct. and Steven (II), DC another son and several other grandchildren of N.C.; two brothers, Clifton Waiters (Nettie) of NC and Quinzel Waiters (Virginia) of NC; three sisters, Nanlee Williams of NC, and Carol Barringer (Cecile) of NC; one sister-in-law Joyce Battle (Butch) of Vineland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends from the United House of Prayer as well as St Paul Missionary Baptist Church. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020