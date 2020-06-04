Byron T. Whitmarsh



Byron T Whitmarsh passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born in Camden, NJ on September 4, 1965. Byron had a big heart and the fun loving spirit of a child. He enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. He was the long-time owner of Laurel Station Pizzeria in Laurel Lake, NJ.



Byron is survived by his mother Eileen Whitmarsh; Wife of 32 years, Anne Whitmarsh; Three daughters Jamie-Lynn Eldridge(Clint), Jacklyn Hanson(Gary), and Danielle Whitmarsh; Son Brendan Whitmarsh;Three sisters Donna-Lee Steinmetz(Bill), Robin Porter(Craig), and Lona Whitmarsh and Grandson Chase Eldridge. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Byron's gofundme page to help with end of life









