Byron T Whitmarsh passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born in Camden, NJ on September 4, 1965. Byron had a big heart and the fun loving spirit of a child. He enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. He was the long-time owner of Laurel Station Pizzeria in Laurel Lake, NJ.

Byron is survived by his mother Eileen Whitmarsh; Wife of 32 years, Anne Whitmarsh; Three daughters Jamie-Lynn Eldridge(Clint), Jacklyn Hanson(Gary), and Danielle Whitmarsh; Son Brendan Whitmarsh;Three sisters Donna-Lee Steinmetz(Bill), Robin Porter(Craig), and Lona Whitmarsh and Grandson Chase Eldridge. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

