Rev. Dr. C. Frederick Horbach
Rev. Dr. C. Frederick Horbach (Fred) went home to be with his Lord on May 20, 2020 with his family by his side after an extended illness since December 13, 2019 at his home at the Friends Village in Woodstown, N.J.
He was born on November 24, 1931 in Ashland, PA and grew up in Burlington, NJ and then Vineland, NJ.
He was a dedicated professor at Cumberland County College for over 28 years as well as an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church. Dr. Horbach has served at churches in Audubon, Elmer, Burlington, Bridgeton, and most recently, Memorial Presbyterian Church in Vineland, New Jersey. As an educator, in 1996, he retired after a 28-year tenure with the Cumberland County College where he was Dean of Student Affairs, taught courses in religion and philosophy, and started the very first art class at C.C.C.
Having earned an A.B. degree from Elizabethtown College, where he met his future wife, he then received a Masters of Divinity degree from the Princeton Theological Seminary, a Masters of Sacred Theology and a PhD for his research in art and religion from Temple University, Dr. Horbach's knowledge and background in theology was vast.
He and his wife Elizabeth started an Oriental antique business, where Dr. Horbach became a Certified Oriental Antique Appraiser with an impeccable reputation. He was called upon by several auction houses to help give appraisals, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC to assist in Oriental artifacts and appraisals. He also became a Certified Gemologist.
Fred's life saw many opportunities and accomplishments from solo hiking the Appalachian Trail with his dog Duchess, climbing the Great Wall of China, meeting the Queen of England alongside his wife and son and delivering the opening prayer for the House of Representatives to name a few.
Fred's kindness, patience and acceptance of all knew no limits and nearly all who met him could not help but be charmed by and love him, he will be missed deeply by many.
Fred is survived by his son Thomas and his grandson Justin of Pittsgrove, NJ plus many many others that called him "PopPop" and "Uncle Fred".
He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth and his parents Isabella Kehler Horbach and Charles Frederick Horbach.
A time to gather to celebrate his life will be held as soon as the Covid 19 Virus is under control.
Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that those who want to memorialize him may send contributions to Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 85, Vineland, NJ 08362 or to the ASPCA, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020