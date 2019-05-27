Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church of Saint Isadore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church of Saint Isadore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
View Map
C. Lorraine Tobolski Obituary
C. Lorraine Tobolski

Vineland - C. Lorraine Tobolski passed away at her home on Friday evening May 24, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Born on November 26, 1932 in Cornwallville, New York to the late Arthur and Gladys (Bogart) Pagnam, Lorraine was 86 years of age. A life long resident of Vineland since the age of five, Lorraine graduated from Vineland High School in 1950. A homemaker, she enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting and baking. Lorraine was an accomplished skier and golfer and enjoyed traveling the world. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert E. Tobolski, Sr., daughter and son-in-law, Jacque and Tony Agnesino; daughter, Kathy Esposto; son, Robert Tobolski Jr.; and son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Lisa Tobolski. She was affectionately known as "Gee Gee" to her grandchildren; Byron (Lisa) Agnesino, John (Jennifer) Esposto, Kimberly (Patrick) Dwyer, Katie (Michael) Sprague, Joseph (Emily) Esposto, Jeffrey (Heather) Esposto, Kristen (Ross) Hoffman, Rebecca (Larry) Simonini, Robert (Kelly) Tobolski, Allison (Jason) Volpe, Thomas Jr. (Aishleen) Tobolski, and Matthew Tobolski. Also surviving are 23 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Beryl and Miriam Pagnam, and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by her brothers; Arthur, James and John Pagnam and a sister, Laurel Capone. A church visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 9:15 am to 11:15 am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church of Saint Isadore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lorraine's memory to Journey Hospice LLC, 6712 Washington Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or to the . To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2019
