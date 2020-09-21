Camille Lynn McGaha
Waynesville, NC - Camille Lynn McGaha age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with the family she loved, her death was unexpected and a tragic shock.
Cammie was born in Millville, New Jersey to the late Paul and Lena Allen. She attended Millville Senior High and fast tracked her future through an offered program earning both a diploma and her LPN degree, Class of 1979. At the age of 20, she immediately began her career in nursing. She met her husband Roger at
the age of 21 and celebrated their 40th anniversary this year! Camille's life can best be explained by integrity, fearlessness, dedication, caring for humanity and boundless love. Camille was a nurse for 41 years. She loved to be in the presence of family and friends and often held parties leaving her deep Italian roots and giving spirit to those she hosted. Frequent trips to the poker tables professes her motto "that scared money is no money".
Camille is survived by her husband, Roger McGaha; daughter, Andrea McGaha; son, Justin McGaha; and four grandchildren Montanna Peek, Christian Timbs, Luke Ford, and Ariella McGaha.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ratcliff Cove Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville.
The care of Mrs. McGaha has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com