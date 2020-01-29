|
|
Carl A. Boardley
Fairfield Twp. - Funeral services for Carl A. "Lonnie" Boardley aged 70 years of Fairfield Twp. will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 12:00p.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner Upper Deerfield Twp. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Fordville Memorial Park , Fairfield Twp. For full obituary information please visit www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020