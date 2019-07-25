|
|
Carl Bailey, Jr.
Charleston, SC - Carl Louis Bailey, Jr, of Charleston, SC passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born April 7, 1928 to Carl L. Bailey, Sr. and Grace Kelly Bailey in Millville, NJ.
Carl grew up in Bridgeton, NJ and attended Bridgeton High School and Peddie Preparatory School before attending Lafayette College. He joined the Airforce upon discharge joined Jersey Package Company, a family owned business. In1961 he left the family business to become a stockbroker in Bridgeton, NJ and later Millville. In 1970 he moved to Naples, Florida with his family. He also resided in Orlando, Florida where he opened the first discount brokerage firm. In 2001 he and his wife moved to Fort Mill, SC to be closer to his daughters and after the passing of his wife relocated to Charleston, SC.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara Sheppard Bailey, his sister Myrna Bailey Rhubart and his granddaughter Amanda Klaiber. He is survived by his sister Betty Ann Shelton of Cape May, NJ, Jane Sanders (Bob) of Vineland, NJ and Tiffany Bailey of Greenville, SC. He has three daughters, Michele Grace Lessirard (Rich) of Vero Beach, FI, Kelly Bailey Klaiber (Kim) of Charleston, SC, and Lisa Bailey Sullivan (Bart) of Austin, Texas along with his grandchildren Justin Bailey, Brandon Klaiber, Maddy Hart, Tiger Sullivan, Teddi Sullivan and his great grandson, Covan Klaiber.
Celebration of life will happen in the Summer of 2020 in South Jersey.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO
CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneraIhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 25, 2019