|
|
Carl D. Fogg
Hopewell Township - Carl D. Fogg (C Herb), 75, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Clarence Herbert and Cecelia Mae (nee Wood) Fogg, Carl was a life-long area resident. He was a graduate of the Bridgeton High School Class of 1962.
Carl retired from the City of Bridgeton Streets and Roads Department in 2008, after eleven years of service to the City. Prior to his retirement from the City of Bridgeton, Carl, along with his brother Evan H. Fogg, owned and operated their family's air freight trucking and shipping business, Fogg's Daily Service.
Carl had several hobbies over the years, his favorite being golf. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing, hunting, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles, family dinners and get togethers, and spending time with friends at the 5th Ward Athletic Club where he was a current member.
Carl is survived by his wife of 29 years, Metta R. (Garrison), a son Mark C. Sr. (Kelly), a daughter Stephanie Fogg McAllister, his stepchildren Jeff Davis, Sr. (JoAnn Brown Davis) and Kathleen Davis Joyce (Greg Sr.), grandchildren, Mark C. Jr. and Carlie M. Fogg, Adrianna McAllister, Michael, Jeffrey, and Dominic Davis, Melanie and Greg Joyce, Jr., great grandchildren Layla Mae, Mark C. III, and Bennett, a brother, Evan H. Fogg (Patricia), and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Maryann Oesterling Fogg, and his son, Douglas.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Tuesday, October 15th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 to 11 AM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Carl's memory be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Written condolences can be sent to the the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019