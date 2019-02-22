Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Grinar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl M. Grinar Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl M. Grinar Sr. Obituary
Carl M. Grinar, Sr.

Vineland - Carl M. Grinar, Sr., 85, of Vineland passed away at the Eagleview Nursing Home on February 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Carl was born and raised in Millville.

He retired as a mechanic for South Jersey Overhead Door. His true love was building and driving stock cars. He began his racing career at the famous Vineland Speedway and also raced in Atco, Pleasantville and throughout the Delaware Valley. Carl was well regarded for his mechanic and driving skills. He was very proud of his many years driving and victories in his yellow "0" stock car.

Carl attended Newfield Methodist Church and enjoyed being a member of the Night Owl's Camping Group.

Carl is survived by a son, James of PA.; daughters, Louise Parsons (Howard) of Vineland, Linda Keeney (Carl) and Sharon Esposito both of Millville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carl was predeceased by his wife, Florence and 2 sons, Carl, Jr. and Robert.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home where friends may call from 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected], www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now