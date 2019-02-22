|
Carl M. Grinar, Sr.
Vineland - Carl M. Grinar, Sr., 85, of Vineland passed away at the Eagleview Nursing Home on February 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Carl was born and raised in Millville.
He retired as a mechanic for South Jersey Overhead Door. His true love was building and driving stock cars. He began his racing career at the famous Vineland Speedway and also raced in Atco, Pleasantville and throughout the Delaware Valley. Carl was well regarded for his mechanic and driving skills. He was very proud of his many years driving and victories in his yellow "0" stock car.
Carl attended Newfield Methodist Church and enjoyed being a member of the Night Owl's Camping Group.
Carl is survived by a son, James of PA.; daughters, Louise Parsons (Howard) of Vineland, Linda Keeney (Carl) and Sharon Esposito both of Millville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carl was predeceased by his wife, Florence and 2 sons, Carl, Jr. and Robert.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home where friends may call from 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected], www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 22, 2019