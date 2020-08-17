Carl Reeves
Millville - Carl J. Reeves, age 73 of Millville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Carl had served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Prudential Insurance for over 31 years as a computer analyst. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or camping. At home, he excelled as a handy man, a skill which also served him well as a maintenance man for Millville Housing Authority for over 10 years. He was predeceased by a daughter, Nicole Whildin, and brother, Robert Reeves.
Carl is survived by, his wife of 31 years, Janet Andrews Reeves; 3 children, Dawn Klawitter, Tina Dirkes and her husband Trevor, and Matthew Whildin and his wife Krys; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Klawitter, Cody Gale, Kalista Whildin, Travis Jenkins, and Paisley Jenkins, and 3 great grandchildren, Mia Klawitter, Semira Henry and Kaleah Henry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family from 10 AM to 12 Noon Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Barr Funeral home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A private funeral service for family will be held at 12 Noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.