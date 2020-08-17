Carl Reeves



Millville - Carl J. Reeves, age 73 of Millville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness.



Carl had served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Prudential Insurance for over 31 years as a computer analyst. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or camping. At home, he excelled as a handy man, a skill which also served him well as a maintenance man for Millville Housing Authority for over 10 years. He was predeceased by a daughter, Nicole Whildin, and brother, Robert Reeves.



Carl is survived by, his wife of 31 years, Janet Andrews Reeves; 3 children, Dawn Klawitter, Tina Dirkes and her husband Trevor, and Matthew Whildin and his wife Krys; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Klawitter, Cody Gale, Kalista Whildin, Travis Jenkins, and Paisley Jenkins, and 3 great grandchildren, Mia Klawitter, Semira Henry and Kaleah Henry.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family from 10 AM to 12 Noon Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Barr Funeral home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A private funeral service for family will be held at 12 Noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private.









