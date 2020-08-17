1/1
Carl Reeves
Carl Reeves

Millville - Carl J. Reeves, age 73 of Millville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Carl had served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Prudential Insurance for over 31 years as a computer analyst. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or camping. At home, he excelled as a handy man, a skill which also served him well as a maintenance man for Millville Housing Authority for over 10 years. He was predeceased by a daughter, Nicole Whildin, and brother, Robert Reeves.

Carl is survived by, his wife of 31 years, Janet Andrews Reeves; 3 children, Dawn Klawitter, Tina Dirkes and her husband Trevor, and Matthew Whildin and his wife Krys; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Klawitter, Cody Gale, Kalista Whildin, Travis Jenkins, and Paisley Jenkins, and 3 great grandchildren, Mia Klawitter, Semira Henry and Kaleah Henry.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family from 10 AM to 12 Noon Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Barr Funeral home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A private funeral service for family will be held at 12 Noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
I will miss you my friend.
Carl Terry
Friend
August 18, 2020
HOW VERY SAD BOTH OF US ARE TO HEAR SUCH SAD NEWS OF CARL'S PASSING. OUR LOVE N CONDOLENCES GO OUT TO THE REEVES FAMILY N FRIENDS ESPECIALLY HIS LOVING WIFE JANET. CARL WAS A GOOD MAN, FATHER N HUSBAND. HE WAS A GREAT MAINT MAN FOR THE MHA WHERE FRANK N I WORKED WITH BOTH JANET N CARL. GOOD PEOPLE N I HOPE THAT YOU FIND PEACE JANET WE LOVE YOU BOTH. MAY CARL BE AT PEACE ETERNALLY AS HE TOUCHES THE FACE OF GOD. ALL OUR LOVE N PRAYERS, DOROTHY CONTI N FRANK YOUNG OF MILLVILLE
