Services
May Funeral Home
138 W Landis Ave
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 692-6200
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple
30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple
30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Bridgeton - Carl W. Green, Sr. , age 91 of Bridgeton, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Viewing will be from 9-11:00 am. Interment will be at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. www.mayfunerallhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
