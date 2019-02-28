|
|
Carl W. Green Sr.
Bridgeton - Carl W. Green, Sr. , age 91 of Bridgeton, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Viewing will be from 9-11:00 am. Interment will be at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. www.mayfunerallhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 28, 2019