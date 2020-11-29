Carlo DeThomasi
Milmay - Carlo DeThomasi, 65, of Milmay passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1955, in San Tommaso, Italy. He moved with his family to the United States at the age of 14. He attended Vineland public schools and received an associate degree from Salem County College. He made Milmay his home and raised his family there. Carlo, with his brother Bruno by his side, built a successful restaurant and catering business, Five Points Inn. His many interests and businesses included real estate, racing thoroughbred horses, cooking, and spending time on his farm. His greatest love was for his family. He travelled frequently to Italy to spend time with family there and he was thoroughly enjoying being Poppop to his grandson, Jaxon. Carlo lived his life to the absolute fullest and friends and family were always welcome in his home. Your glass was always full and your plate was never empty in his presence. Carlo will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Renee (Cinotti) DeThomasi; sons Vincenzo DeThomasi and Carmine DeThomasi; a grandson Jaxon and his mother Hillary Thompson; nephew Tony DeThomasi; niece Nicola DeThomasi; sister-in-law Regina DeThomasi; father-in-law and mother-in-law Rudy and Gladys Cinotti; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Anthony Cinotti and Jackie Muccirelli; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Eileen and Dennis McGee and Lori and Gregory Bianco, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his beloved pets Princess BeeBee and Precious. Carlo is predeceased by his brother, Bruno DeThomasi; his parents Vincenzo and Gemma DeThomasi; paternal grandparents Carmine and Concetta DeThomasi and maternal grandparents Antonio and Costanza DeAcetis. A private viewing will be held at Saint Padre Pio Parish on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:45 am with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com