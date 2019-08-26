Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
Carlos Ortiz


1968 - 2019
Carlos Ortiz Obituary
Carlos Ortiz

Minotola - Carlos A. Ortiz (August 31, 1968-August 23, 2019) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family who love him very much. Those who love him and miss him are his children Carlos Mario and Keyla from Lajas, P.R. His parents Carlos Ortiz (Nadji)from P.R. And Maria Ortiz from Minotola NJ. Sasha, his little companion, who will keep mom company. Also remembering Papo, as they lovingly called him, are his sisters Susana Ruiz (Enrique Anaya), Migdalia Kalai (William); and Elida Ortiz (Steven McComb). His nephews and nieces Alex Pappa (Cathy), Erik Pappa (Becky), Michael Kalai; Elena Pappa-Garcia (Mark) and Mia Kalai. Great nephews Elijah, Adrian and Alex Pappa. Services are private. Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edith Scarpa Cancer Foundation, 1505 W. Sherman Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
