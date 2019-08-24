|
Carmela "Honey" McCloy
Leesburg, FL - Carmela "Honey" McCloy, 85, of Leesburg, FL was born January 14, 1934 in Library, PA and passed away August 21, 2019. Mrs. McCloy was a retired LPN, working for Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA before moving to Pembroke Pines and in 1998, Leesburg, FL. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Leesburg and loved bowling and gambling.
Survivors include: husband Robert A. McCloy of Leesburg; 4 sons: Joseph Belviso of Pembroke Pines, John Ralph Belviso of Lancaster, OH, John Michael Krohn and Patrick Krohn, both of Des Moines, IA; 3 daughters: Julie Nelson of Jacksonville, Gail Fagen of Des Moines, IA and Ellen Marie Krohn of Davenport, IA; 2 brothers: Charles and Joseph Infantino; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Gorisek.
A visitation will be held in the Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Monday August 26, 2019 at St Paul's Catholic Church, Leesburg beginning at 8:30 AM with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to .
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 24, 2019