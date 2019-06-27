|
Carmella Marcucci
Vineland - Carmella "Millie" Marcucci passed away on June 25, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1937 in Vineland, New Jersey to the late Leo and Nettie Marcucci. "Millie", as she was known by her family, loved to see and talk to her close relatives and friends. Nothing pleased her more than their visits with special treats and gifts and she was always happy to reminisce about past family events. She was especially excited to see her two sisters and niece "Pammy", whom she loved dearly. Millie was a dear sweet soul who never forgot to say, "I love you", and she meant it! She is survived by her sisters, JoAnn Tobolski (Ron) and Maria DiAmore (Sam) and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo & Nettie Marcucci and her brother, Santo Marcucci. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 27, 2019