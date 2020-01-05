|
Carmella Unchis
Vineland - Carmella Ann (Onorato) Unchis, 82, of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after having been in declining health for several years. Carmella was born October 20, 1937 in Vineland, New Jersey to the late Frank and Tina (Enterlante) Onorato. She attended Vineland schools and graduated from Vineland High School, Class of 1955. She married Edward Unchis Sr. and together they had two children. She is survived by her son Edward (Lisa); daughter Debra (Brian Winquist); grandchildren Hannah & Holden; her sister Rosemarie Pancari and nieces and nephews, Donna Pancari (Kevin Parker), John Pancari (Christine), Frank Pancari, Denise Pancari; great nieces and nephew, Julia, Johnnie & Jordan Pancari. Carmella is also survived by her caregiver Heather Ragsdale. Along with her parents Carmella was predeceased by her husband Edward Unchis Sr. A church visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7 from 8:45 am to 10:45 am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Road, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Carmella may be made to: Cumberland County Meals on Wheels, 800 E. Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020