Carmen Brody
At home in Pell City, Alabama, with her family at her side, Carmen peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Carmen was born on September 14, 1926, in NYC to Pedro and Eugenia Suarez Silva, immigrants from Spain. By school age, her family had moved to Vineland, NJ where Carmen attended school and graduated from Vineland High School in 1944. Shortly before graduation, Carmen took a job at Kavesh Dress Shop on Landis Ave. where she continued to work after graduation but went on to receive certification in interior design from the Chicago School of Interior Design.
World War II was over, "the boys" were home and while accompanying a friend shopping for furniture at Brody's Furniture Store on Landis Ave. in Vineland, Carmen met up with an old schoolmate, Same Brody. They married on July 14, 1946, and would remain happily married for the next fifty-four years. Early on and for many years, Carmen worked in the family business, Brody's Wayside Furniture, on Delsea Dr. in Vineland, in sales and as an excellent interior decorator. Her talents were always in demand.
In the early seventies, due to Sam's health, Carmen and Sam left Vineland and the family business and retired to Aventura, FL. Following her husband's death in May of 2000, Carmen continued to live in Aventura until 2012 when due to her declining eyesight, it became necessary for her to be closer to family. It was then that Carmen made the move to Pell City, AL., where she has lived for the past eight years.
Carmen was a fiercely loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family's needs and wants before her own. Carmen was always known for her beauty, both inside and out, her grace and for her amazing sense of style and class. Her friends in California referred to her as Coco, after Coco Channel. Above all, she was kind, sweet and could not have been more giving. At the same time, whenever protecting her family of friends, the gentle lioness stood up.
Carmen is predeceased by her husband Samuel H. "Sam" Brody, her daughter Lynda Umbert Loggans Norton, great-grandson John Brody Bell, parents Pedro and Eugenia Suarez Silva, half-brother Manuel Silva and son-in-law John H. Bell.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Brody Bell, grandchildren; Natalie Umbert Fiebush Whitaker, Devon Brody Bell (Christy), Leslie Shay Loggans and step-grandson John H. Bell II (Sherry), great-grandchildren; Carolina Fiebush, Brody Bell, Braden Bell, twins, Sam and Eli Whitaker and step-granddaughter Madelyn Bell Bryant (Seth). Nephews; Melvin Brody (Joann), Richard Weber (Lynda) and Johnathan Malat. Nieces; Shawn Perry Turner, Rachel Shanley (John) and Deborah Kroschwitz (Ron).
A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26th at Alliance Cemetery, Norma with Rabbi Rapoport officiating.
In the future, when safe for family and friends to gather for Carmen's monument unveiling service, a celebration of her life will also be planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
At home in Pell City, Alabama, with her family at her side, Carmen peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Carmen was born on September 14, 1926, in NYC to Pedro and Eugenia Suarez Silva, immigrants from Spain. By school age, her family had moved to Vineland, NJ where Carmen attended school and graduated from Vineland High School in 1944. Shortly before graduation, Carmen took a job at Kavesh Dress Shop on Landis Ave. where she continued to work after graduation but went on to receive certification in interior design from the Chicago School of Interior Design.
World War II was over, "the boys" were home and while accompanying a friend shopping for furniture at Brody's Furniture Store on Landis Ave. in Vineland, Carmen met up with an old schoolmate, Same Brody. They married on July 14, 1946, and would remain happily married for the next fifty-four years. Early on and for many years, Carmen worked in the family business, Brody's Wayside Furniture, on Delsea Dr. in Vineland, in sales and as an excellent interior decorator. Her talents were always in demand.
In the early seventies, due to Sam's health, Carmen and Sam left Vineland and the family business and retired to Aventura, FL. Following her husband's death in May of 2000, Carmen continued to live in Aventura until 2012 when due to her declining eyesight, it became necessary for her to be closer to family. It was then that Carmen made the move to Pell City, AL., where she has lived for the past eight years.
Carmen was a fiercely loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family's needs and wants before her own. Carmen was always known for her beauty, both inside and out, her grace and for her amazing sense of style and class. Her friends in California referred to her as Coco, after Coco Channel. Above all, she was kind, sweet and could not have been more giving. At the same time, whenever protecting her family of friends, the gentle lioness stood up.
Carmen is predeceased by her husband Samuel H. "Sam" Brody, her daughter Lynda Umbert Loggans Norton, great-grandson John Brody Bell, parents Pedro and Eugenia Suarez Silva, half-brother Manuel Silva and son-in-law John H. Bell.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Brody Bell, grandchildren; Natalie Umbert Fiebush Whitaker, Devon Brody Bell (Christy), Leslie Shay Loggans and step-grandson John H. Bell II (Sherry), great-grandchildren; Carolina Fiebush, Brody Bell, Braden Bell, twins, Sam and Eli Whitaker and step-granddaughter Madelyn Bell Bryant (Seth). Nephews; Melvin Brody (Joann), Richard Weber (Lynda) and Johnathan Malat. Nieces; Shawn Perry Turner, Rachel Shanley (John) and Deborah Kroschwitz (Ron).
A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26th at Alliance Cemetery, Norma with Rabbi Rapoport officiating.
In the future, when safe for family and friends to gather for Carmen's monument unveiling service, a celebration of her life will also be planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.