Carmen Graciela (Chellie) Williams
Vineland - On May 11, 2020 Carmen Graciela (Chellie) Williams 59, went to be with her beloved mother and father in Heaven. Carmen Williams was born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico to the late Ana Osorio and Wilfredo Soto on September 26, 1960. Carmen was raised in Vineland and attended Vineland public schools and graduated from Cumberland County College as a Registered Nurse. She was lovingly joined in marriage to Johnny Williams for, 41 years.
Carmen excelled in everything she put her mind to and she worked hard to achieve her goals. She was a loving, caring, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She worked as director of nursing at Complete Care Health Network for over 30 years and retired in 2018. She encouraged all workers to go above and beyond and to strive for their goals. She enjoyed James Patterson Crime Novels, cooking and baking. Her and Johnny adored spending time with their grandchildren so they went on plenty of adventures and visited every amusement park.
Carmen is survived by husband, Johnny Williams of Vineland; her three sons, Michael (Shirre) Cephas, Jayson Williams (Nicole) and Johnny Carter of Vineland; three sisters, Lucy Gibson, Maritza Castillo-Ore (Eric) and Faith Hall; brother, Marlon Soto; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her Baby girl Nina; her parents, Ana and Wilfredo, and mother-in-law, Claudia Williams.
She instilled a lifetime of memories for us all. Every so often in life, you cross paths with someone that touches you in a way that you really can't explain, but somehow you know that you will never be the same again.
Graveside services at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland will be held privately for the immediate family only with Pastor Khent Holmes of The Word and Worship Church officiating. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com or directly to Carmen's family at [email protected]
Published in The Daily Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020