Carmen Hernandez
Carmen Hernandez

Vineland - Carmen Hernandez, 82, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Carmen known to her friends and family as "Mama" was born February 14, 1938 in Morovis, Puerto Rico to the late Guillermo Sanchez and Salvadora Morales. A lifelong resident of Vineland, Carmen was a successful entrepreneur who owned several businesses and properties throughout Cumberland County. She was an active member of the community and enjoyed extending her help to those in need. After retirement, Carmen enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her loved ones. Carmen was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years Ramon Hernandez and daughter Marilyn Hernandez Colon. Carmen is survived by two daughters, Jarry and spouse Alan Morales, and Elizabeth and husband Wilfredo Rodriguez; 7 grandchildren Raymond Colon, Germanlee Rodriguez, Jaselyn Colon, William Mercado II, Jarry Maldonado, Freddie Rodriguez, and Leslie Lafontaine; 18 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral Services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
