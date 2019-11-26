|
Carmen L. DeJesus
Vineland - Carmen L. DeJesus, age 77 of Vineland passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation, Vineland.
Carmen was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico to the late Domingo and Aurora (Velez) Figueroa and she lived in Vineland most of her life.
Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress for Minotola Clothing of Vineland and later was employed by Newcomb Medical Center of Vineland. Carmen was a member of Divine Mercy Parish of Vineland. She enjoyed playing dominoes and sharing time with her family, especially her son, Efrain Jr.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Efrain DeJesus of Vineland. Her son, Efrain DeJesus Jr. of Vineland and two grandchildren, Lydia DeJesus and Efrain DeJesus III at home. One brother, Domingo Figueroa of Ponce, Puerto Rico and two sisters, Iris Flores of Ponce, Puerto Rico and Georgina Figueroa (Ismael Ventura) of Vineland.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM from Divine Mercy Parish 23 W. Chestnut Ave. Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.
Family and friends may gather in the Church on Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 AM prior to the liturgy.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019