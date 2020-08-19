Carmen R. Delgado
October 9 1946- August 14 2020
Carmen R. Delgado, age 73 passed away on August 14,2020 at Inspira Hospital in Vineland NJ due to brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family until God called her home.Ca
rmen was born October 9, 1946 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to the late Asuncion Rosado and Justina Valentin, and predeceased by a son Fernando Espinosa. She is survived by her loving children David Delgado, Herberto [Eddie] Delgado, Adriana Delgado, Edgar Espinosa, Alex Delgado and her Daughter in laws Allison Carder , Jennifer Gaskill. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andy Gonzalez IV, Edgar Joel Espinosa, Luis Fernando Ruiz, Erik Noel Espinosa, Mya Yamilex Ruiz, Hazel Sierra, Jonathan Santiago,Isiah Perez and one great grandchild, Noah Giovanie Rosario. She has two sisters and one brother Luz Rosado, Gladys Rosado, Concepcion Rosado, and many loving nieces and nephews. Carmen came to NY in 1960 to start her new life, Carmen worked and enjoyed her life to the best way possible. Carmen decided to move to Vineland NJ in 1973, and became a homemaker, Carmen enjoyed being around family and friends, Carmen was loving and caring and would go beyond her way to help someone in need . Carmen will truly be missed by her loving family and closest friends.Funeral services will be held at WainWright Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 East Landis NJ on Friday August 21,2020 from 11 am till 1pm , Family and friends are welcomed and will depart afterward to Sacred Heart Cemetery.