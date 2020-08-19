1/1
Carmen R. Delgado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen R. Delgado

October 9 1946- August 14 2020

Carmen R. Delgado, age 73 passed away on August 14,2020 at Inspira Hospital in Vineland NJ due to brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family until God called her home.Carmen was born October 9, 1946 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to the late Asuncion Rosado and Justina Valentin, and predeceased by a son Fernando Espinosa. She is survived by her loving children David Delgado, Herberto [Eddie] Delgado, Adriana Delgado, Edgar Espinosa, Alex Delgado and her Daughter in laws Allison Carder , Jennifer Gaskill. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andy Gonzalez IV, Edgar Joel Espinosa, Luis Fernando Ruiz, Erik Noel Espinosa, Mya Yamilex Ruiz, Hazel Sierra, Jonathan Santiago,Isiah Perez and one great grandchild, Noah Giovanie Rosario. She has two sisters and one brother Luz Rosado, Gladys Rosado, Concepcion Rosado, and many loving nieces and nephews. Carmen came to NY in 1960 to start her new life, Carmen worked and enjoyed her life to the best way possible. Carmen decided to move to Vineland NJ in 1973, and became a homemaker, Carmen enjoyed being around family and friends, Carmen was loving and caring and would go beyond her way to help someone in need . Carmen will truly be missed by her loving family and closest friends.Funeral services will be held at WainWright Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 East Landis NJ on Friday August 21,2020 from 11 am till 1pm , Family and friends are welcomed and will depart afterward to Sacred Heart Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved