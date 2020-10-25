1/1
Carol Ann Hulitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Hulitt

Millville - Carol Ann Hulitt (Humeny) 67, of Millville, passed away surrounded by loved ones in her home on Thursday October 22, 2020. She was born in Bridgeton, but was a lifelong resident of Millville residing most of her life on Buckshutem Road.

Carol graduated from Millville High School class of '71. She had worked on her father's farm as a young girl, then began working at Owens Illinois. She was widely known as a Ward Clerk for Newcomb Hospital, from where she retired.

Carol was an avid gardener and cook, she loved to sing and play the guitar while spending time with family and friends.

Carol was predeceased by her husband Robert Hulitt, parents Alfred and Ida Humeny and sister Linda Humeny.

She is survived by a daughter: Karrie Demaree (Dennis), step daughter: Suzanne DuBois (Mike); sons: Al Humeny (Stacy), Dylan Hulitt and step son: Robert Hulitt Jr (Elizabeth); sister: Patricia Camm (Frank); 11 grandchildren: Rebecca, Dennis III, Landon, Josh, Jonah, Benjamin, George Jr., Caitlin, Chelsea, Gage and Kayden; 3 great grandchildren: Alivia, Grayson and Henry.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web, www.rocapshannon.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved