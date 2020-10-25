Carol Ann Hulitt
Millville - Carol Ann Hulitt (Humeny) 67, of Millville, passed away surrounded by loved ones in her home on Thursday October 22, 2020. She was born in Bridgeton, but was a lifelong resident of Millville residing most of her life on Buckshutem Road.
Carol graduated from Millville High School class of '71. She had worked on her father's farm as a young girl, then began working at Owens Illinois. She was widely known as a Ward Clerk for Newcomb Hospital, from where she retired.
Carol was an avid gardener and cook, she loved to sing and play the guitar while spending time with family and friends.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Robert Hulitt, parents Alfred and Ida Humeny and sister Linda Humeny.
She is survived by a daughter: Karrie Demaree (Dennis), step daughter: Suzanne DuBois (Mike); sons: Al Humeny (Stacy), Dylan Hulitt and step son: Robert Hulitt Jr (Elizabeth); sister: Patricia Camm (Frank); 11 grandchildren: Rebecca, Dennis III, Landon, Josh, Jonah, Benjamin, George Jr., Caitlin, Chelsea, Gage and Kayden; 3 great grandchildren: Alivia, Grayson and Henry.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web, www.rocapshannon.com