|
|
Carol E. (MacDougall) Fauerbach
Leicester - Carol E. (MacDougall) Fauerbach, 75, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Her husband Rudy Fauerbach died in 1980. She leaves her two sons; Kurt Fauerbach and his wife Jocelyne of Milford and Michael Fauerbach and his wife Liz of Stonington, CT, and four grandchildren; Andrew, Elise, Benjamin & William. She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Phillips.
Carol was born in Millville, New Jersey, the daughter of Leon and Estelle (Slater) MacDougall. She received a Bachelor's degree from Douglass College (now part of Rutgers University) and a Master's degree in Education from Worcester State College. She was a teacher in the town of Leicester for 23 years, primarily serving as a 5th grade teacher, retiring in 2006. Prior to teaching in Leicester, she also taught for several years in her home state of New Jersey. As an advocate of lifelong learning, Carol was actively engaged as both a volunteer and a student at the Worcester Institute for Senior Education (WISE) program. She also volunteered her time at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester. Carol was an avid traveler and a voracious reader, participating in many local book clubs. She enjoyed swimming at the YWCA and was an outstanding cook. Carol was an exceptional mother, a loving grandmother, a caring wife and a selfless friend who enriched the lives of those around her.
Calling hours for Carol will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 MAIN STREET, LEICESTER from 4:00-7:00 PM. A brief graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16th at Noon in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leicester Public Library Capital Campaign Fund, 1136 Main Street, Leicester, MA 01524.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019